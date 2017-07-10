St. Joseph’s Church, 96 Main. St in Chester and St. Mary’s Church, 10 Pleasant St, in Springfield, have announced their current schedules.

Mass Schedule

Saturday: 4 p.m. in Chester and 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Chapel, on High Street in Londonderry

Sunday: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Springfield

Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. in Springfield

Wednesday: 9 a.m. in Chester

Tuesday: 7 p.m. in Springfield followed by Eucharistic Adoration



Confession Schedule

Tuesday: 7:30 p.m. in Springfield

Saturday: 3-3:30 p.m. in Chester

For more information, call 802-885-3400 or email stmarys@vermontel.net.

Springfield Farmers’ Market held on Saturdays

The Springfield Farmers Market continues to grow, with new vendors joining the market each week.

The farmers market is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on lower Clinton Street near the trailhead of the Toonerville bike/walk path.

The market is a non-profit vendor run organization and can be contacted at springfieldfarmersmarketink@gmail.com, 802-885-4096 or through its website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com.