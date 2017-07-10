Catholic Churches announce schedules;
Springfield Farmers Market news
The Chester Telegraph | Jul 10, 2017 | Comments 0
St. Joseph’s Church, 96 Main. St in Chester and St. Mary’s Church, 10 Pleasant St, in Springfield, have announced their current schedules.
Mass Schedule
Saturday: 4 p.m. in Chester and 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Chapel, on High Street in Londonderry
Sunday: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Springfield
Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. in Springfield
Wednesday: 9 a.m. in Chester
Tuesday: 7 p.m. in Springfield followed by Eucharistic Adoration
Confession Schedule
Tuesday: 7:30 p.m. in Springfield
Saturday: 3-3:30 p.m. in Chester
For more information, call 802-885-3400 or email stmarys@vermontel.net.
Springfield Farmers’ Market held on Saturdays
The Springfield Farmers Market continues to grow, with new vendors joining the market each week.
The farmers market is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on lower Clinton Street near the trailhead of the Toonerville bike/walk path.
The market is a non-profit vendor run organization and can be contacted at springfieldfarmersmarketink@gmail.com, 802-885-4096 or through its website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com.
