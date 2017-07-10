Catholic Churches announce schedules;
Springfield Farmers Market news

St. Joseph’s Church, 96 Main. St in Chester and St. Mary’s Church, 10 Pleasant St, in Springfield, have announced their current schedules.

Mass Schedule

Saturday: 4 p.m. in Chester and 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Chapel, on High Street in Londonderry
Sunday: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Springfield
Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. in Springfield
Wednesday: 9 a.m. in Chester
Tuesday: 7 p.m. in Springfield followed by Eucharistic Adoration

Confession Schedule

Tuesday: 7:30 p.m. in Springfield
Saturday: 3-3:30 p.m. in Chester

For more information, call 802-885-3400 or email stmarys@vermontel.net.

Springfield Farmers’ Market held on Saturdays

The Springfield Farmers Market continues to grow, with new vendors joining the market each week.

The farmers market is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on lower Clinton Street near the trailhead of the Toonerville bike/walk path.

The market is a non-profit vendor run organization and can be contacted at springfieldfarmersmarketink@gmail.com, 802-885-4096 or through its website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com.

