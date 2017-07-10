Serve up a colorful plate of veggies with ‘mother of all grains’

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

One of the few plants that contain all nine amino acids, quinoa (yes, it is still pronounced keenwa) is a great gluten free substitute for that usual pasta salad everyone craves during summer months. Using this “mother of all grains” with a ton of vegetables and juice is exactly what your body needs.

1 large red bell pepper

1 large yellow bell pepper

1 cup sun dried tomatoes in olive oil, drained, reserving oil

2 cups white or red quinoa, rinsed and drained

2 cups each orange and apple juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/4 cup minced fresh basil

Cracked black pepper to taste

1 medium cucumber, peeled, halved, seeded and finely diced

1/2 cup crushed nuts of your choice, toasted if desired

1/4 cup dried blueberries

Halve, seed, remove white pith and dice peppers; set aside.

Bring to scalding a tablespoon of the reserved olive oil over medium high heat in a medium saucepan. When hot, add quinoa and cook, while stirring frequently, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Add diced peppers, cooking and stirring an additional 3 minutes.

Add both juices, bring to a boil, cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 16 to 18 minutes, or until all liquid is absorbed. Remove cover and transfer to a large bowl to cool, fluffing to separate.

In a separate bowl, whisk remaining oil with the vinegar, hot sauce, basil and black pepper. Pour over quinoa mixture, top with diced cucumber, nuts, dried blueberries and tomatoes.

Toss to combine well and serve room temperature or cover to chill before serving with your favorite shaved cold protein.