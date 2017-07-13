Chester Conservation Committee holds photo contest

The Chester Conservation Committee is hosting a photo contest with the theme of the Chester Trails Experience.

A panel of local photographers will choose two photographs that best express the CCC’s goal of fostering awareness, stewardship and enjoyment of Chester’s hiking trails. A third winning photo will be selected by the readers of The Chester Telegraph as the Reader’s Choice award.

Winning entries will be professionally matted and displayed in Chester’s Whiting Library in April 2018. Following the month-long display at the Whiting, the matted photos will be presented to the photographers.

Throughout the contest, all theme-appropriate photos will be displayed in The Chester Telegraph. The CCC will also post a sampling of photo entries on its Facebook page.

Submit your photos now through Feb. 28, 2018.

All photo entries must be taken of or from one of Chester’s hiking trails, including the Green Mountain Union Nature Trail, the Lost Mine Trail and the newly developed Butternut Ridge Trail.

Trail maps and information can be found under Take a Hike here.



Photo entries should be emailed as JPEG attachments to: chestertrails05143@gmail.com.

Please include your full name and telephone number as well as a brief description as to where and when the photo was taken. Both black & white and color photos are acceptable.

Also, please give your photo a title! An email acknowledgment will be sent for all photos received.

Any photo entry containing people will require the completion of a Photo Release form. Please request that the form be emailed to you when you submit your photo. A maximum of three photo submissions per person will be allowed, from any trail and in any season. If you are submitting multiple photos, please submit them one at a time (one JPEG attachment per email).

Winning photographers will be notified by email. After the library exhibit in April 2018, pickup of the matted photos will be arranged.

By submitting your photographs, you are giving permission to the CCC to use them in any appropriate manner such as CCC displays and/or promotions in any format.

For more information, contact Dave Nanfeldt at dnanfeldt@gmail.com or 802-875-4309