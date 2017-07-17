Arts events: July 19 through July 29, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

July 19: Cavendish concert with the Spiders

Cavendish Conservation and Community Association open their summer concert series with the Spiders from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 19 on Proctorsville Village Green, Main Street in Proctorsville.

The group features Cavendish’s Mark Huntley on drums; singer songwriter Guy Burlage on mandolin, pedal steel, electric, and acoustic guitar; Wayne Canney on vocals and guitar; and Jerry Dubeau on keyboards.

The Cavendish summer concerts are held on consecutive Wednesday nights in July and August. For a listing of all 2017 concerts, go to www.cavendishccca.org.

Bring a blanket, a comfortable chair, a picnic, or lie back and relax on the grass. Enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

The concerts are free and open to the public. In the case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

July 20: Chris Kleeman Band

The Chester Summer Music series continues on Thursday, July 20 with Chester’s own Chris Kleeman and his band. Kleeman has garnered many accolades through his distinguished career, and his first recording was produced by the legendary BB King. Joining Kleeman for this show will be Bobby G. on drums, Brian Hobbs on bass and harmonica, and special guest Terry Youlk on horns. So come on out for an evening of rockin’ Blues, soaring instrumentals and some downright cool Funk tunes!

The concert takes place from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Academy Building, across from Chester Green. There’s no charge, just bring your lawn chair or a blanket. In case of rain, the show will move to the American Legion Post #67 at 637 Rt. 103 South.

July 20: Ukulele concert, workshop at Jamaica Town Hall

On Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m., join ukulele players Ben Carr and Jake Geppert for an evening dedicated to playing and listening to this little stringed instrument.

Led by seasoned musicians Carr and Geppert, the evening features a beginners’ workshop, a performance, and an open jam session. All are welcome to participate. If you have a ukulele, bring it. If you are interested but don’t own a ukulele, they have some to share. The event takes place at the Jamaica Town Hall at 3735 Route 30 Main St. in Jamaica Village.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors at the door. For information visit its facebook page.

July 20: Weston Playhouse presents ‘Lost in Yonkers’

The Weston Playhouse continues its season with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning comedy Lost In Yonkers. This Neil Simon classic features the Weston stage debut of Tony winner Elizabeth Franz in the central role of Grandma Kurnitz.

Lost In Yonkers runs July 20 through 29 at the Weston Playhouse on the Village Green, 12 Park St. in Weston. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Set in 1942, Lost In Yonkers is a coming of age story. After the death of his wife, ne’er-do-well Eddie deposits his two young sons on his mother’s doorstep to contend with their stern Grandma, flighty aunt Bella (and her secret romance), and Uncle Louie, a small-time hooligan.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, the pre-show Director’s Talk will be held 30 minutes before the shows on Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 and the Saturday, July 22 matinee. Audiences attending the Sunday matinee on July 23 are invited to remain for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

Tickets priced $15, $17.50 and $35 can be purchased by calling the box office 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.

July 21-29: Stone Church Center offers July music workshops

Stone Church Center on Church Street in Bellows Falls offers two July music workshops, both exploring the power of music to heal and transform.

Led by Ruth Cunningham, a founding member of Anonymous 4, an a capella singing group, Sounds of Transformation is for singers and musicians who wish to create and experience the spiritual potency of music.

Sounds of Transformation is a residential weekend workshop, taking place July 21–23. Learn to consciously use the voice and music as tools for personal transformation, creativity, and connection to spirit.

Led by Judi Byron, a certified therapeutic harp practitioner, The Healing Harp explores the harp, its music, history, beauty and healing properties.

The Healing Harp takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and provides an opportunity to explore how the image, the sound, even the presence of the harp evokes beauty, magic, stillness, peace.

For more information on the music workshops, and all their programs may be found on the Stone Church Center website, www.stonechurcharts.org. To register, call 802-460-0110 or visit the website.

July 22: Muddy Ruckus in Chester

On Saturday, July 22 from 7 to 10 p.m., Muddy Ruckus an Americana-rock duo will be at the Pizza Stone at 291 Pleasant St. in Chester.

The stripped down duo features guitarist Ryan Flaherty and percussionist Erika Stahl. The band blends rootsy guitar and edgy percussion on a suitcase drum kit and is known for a full rock band sound, despite their duo status.

July 24: An Evening with Andrea McArdle

The Weston Playhouse presents “An Evening with Andrea McArdle” at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 24 on the green in Weston. This one-night only concert event celebrates the great American songbook as performed by Broadway legend Andrea McArdle and her accompanist and music director. Filled with anecdotes about the legends with whom she has worked and with songs that became the soundtrack of America, McArdle sings songs of love, life, joy, our yesterdays and “tomorrows”.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson