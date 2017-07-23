Sign stolen from Westminster business overnight
Jul 23, 2017
Vermont State Police are looking for someone who stole a sign from a business in Westminster between Saturday evening and Sunday morning according to a VSP press release.
At about 10:30 a.m., police received a report that a red and green sign – about 18 inches by 24 inches – bearing the name Jamaican Jewelz Catering was stolen from the company’s location at 5983 Route 5 in Westminster. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Vermont State Police Westminster at 802-722-4600.
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.