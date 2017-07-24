Arts events: July 26 through Aug. 3, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

July 26: Alison Turner returns to Proctorsville

Alison Turner takes the stage at the Cavendish Music Series at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 on the Proctorsville Green in Proctorsville. The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association presents the concert series.

Turner hails from Royalton, records and performs alternative indie pop.

The concert is free and open to everyone. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or relax on the grass. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736. In the event of rain, postponement information will be reflected on the Cavendish Facebook page.

July 27: End of America performs at Chester Music Series

The Chester Summer Music Series presents the End of America with Chester native Brendon Thomas from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27 on the Academy Lawn across from the Green. The End of America blends three-part harmony with rock and Americana.

Have dinner early at one of the restaurants on the Green or bring a blanket and picnic on the lawn. Rain venue is the American Legion Post 67 on Rt. 103 South. For more information visit its Facebook page.

July 29: Stone Church Center presents harp workshop

Join Judi Byron, certified therapeutic harp practitioner, as she explores The Healing Harp in an introductory workshop. It takes place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Stone Church Center’s Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

The program looks at the harp’s rich history through time and cultures; examines Harp Therapy, a new practice from an age old tradition; look at the science of sound through the harp’s healing lens and get to put your fingers on some harps and play. There will be a variety of harps to explore.

Tuition is $140. For more information or for event tickets, go to their website, www.stonechurcharts.org, visit Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, or call 802-460-0110.

Aug. 1: Two August concerts for Springfield Community Band

The Springfield Community Band invites the public to these upcoming free concerts. The performances take place rain or shine.

The dates are Tuesday, Aug. 1 and 8 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hartness House, at 30 Orchard St., in Springfield. For more information visit its Facebook page or call 802-875-2079.

Aug. 2: Kleeman performs at Proctorsville Green

On Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. the Vermont-based blues singer and song stylist, Chris Kleeman will perform at the Cavendish summer music series on the green in Proctorsville.

A performer with great energy and focus, Kleeman is well known for his interpretive skills, bringing songs from across a broad spectrum to spice up an already simmering, soulful pot of music.

Relax in the grass on your blanket or favorite lawn chair—have a picnic or just listen to the music.

The concerts are free and open to everyone. Rain dates will be announced on the Cavendish Facebook page. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

Aug. 3: ‘Music Man’ takes stage at Weston Playhouse

The Music Man” will take to the Weston Playhouse stage from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Weston Playhouse on the Village Green, 12 Park St. in Weston. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

Follow fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the townspeople of River City, Iowa, into paying for a boys’ band that he has no intention of organizing. But when he falls for Marian, the librarian, his plans to skip town with the cash are foiled, and a town is transformed.

For an insider’s perspective of the show, attend the pre-show Director’s Talk on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3, 4, and 5 (matinee). Audiences attending the Sunday matinees on Aug. 6 and 13 are invited to remain in the auditorium for a Talkback with the cast and crew.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at 802-824-5288 or by visiting westonplayhouse.org.