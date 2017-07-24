Stir up fried rice fit for a gluten-free lifestyle
The Yankee Chef | Jul 24, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
This is a fantastic alternative to fried rice but with celiac disease in mind. I adore this dish in the summer served all by itself.
Don’t be dissuaded by the odor of cooking cauliflower. It has a less desirable enticement than rice, but is packed with flavor.
In a wok or large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat until shimmering. Add garlic and lobster; stir frying for one minute. Add carrots, peas and corn, stirring well.
Continue to cook and stir an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until carrots are beginning to soften. Add egg, cooking for 30 seconds.Add remaining ingredients, tossing to combine and stir fry 1-2 minutes longer, or until everything is piping hot.
Remove from heat to serve.
*Tamari is simply a soy sauce that is gluten free. If desired, purchase gluten free soy sauce.
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.