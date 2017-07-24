Stir up fried rice fit for a gluten-free lifestyle



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

This is a fantastic alternative to fried rice but with celiac disease in mind. I adore this dish in the summer served all by itself.

Don’t be dissuaded by the odor of cooking cauliflower. It has a less desirable enticement than rice, but is packed with flavor.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil

4 ounces cooked, chopped lobster meat

1/2 cup small diced carrots

1/2 cup frozen peas and corn mixture

1 egg, beaten

2 cups riced cauliflower

3-5 tablespoons tamari *

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon dried ginger

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper, or ground pepper

In a wok or large skillet, heat olive oil over medium high heat until shimmering. Add garlic and lobster; stir frying for one minute. Add carrots, peas and corn, stirring well.

Continue to cook and stir an additional 3 to 4 minutes, or until carrots are beginning to soften. Add egg, cooking for 30 seconds.Add remaining ingredients, tossing to combine and stir fry 1-2 minutes longer, or until everything is piping hot.

Remove from heat to serve.

*Tamari is simply a soy sauce that is gluten free. If desired, purchase gluten free soy sauce.