Burglar hits Westminster garage

Thieves broke into a Westminster garage overnight according to a Vermont State Police press release this afternoon.

This morning at about 6:30 a.m. troopers responded to the report of a burglary at J&W Auto Repair on Rt. 5. Police determined that between 5 p.m. on July 26 and 6:30 a.m. on July 27 someone entered the business and stole cash and checks.

State Police are asking anyone wanting who has information about this incident or who saw suspicious activity in the area to call the Vermont State Police at (802)722-4600.