To the editor: Chester needs to wake up to drug problem

Whether or not you choose to admit it, there is a drug problem in Vermont.

As concerned citizens, my wife and I recently attended a meeting at Green Mountain Union High School, where we expected to see others concerned with the safety and health of their children.

On the agenda was the viewing of a short movie, a local speaker and a question-and-answer session.

Word of this event had been sent out via parents e-mails and posted to both the high school’s and elementary school’s websites.

I was more than a little frustrated and surprised by the lack of turnout by our townsfolk to this important event.

I understand that this is a very busy time of year, with graduations and such. And maybe the timing for this meeting could have been better … So, there will be another time and place to be determined for another shot at this.

Don’t think that just because your child is doing well in school, comes from a wonderful, caring and loving family, is a gifted athlete, is in a heavy metal band, or who stays up late on the computer, that your family will not be affected by drugs.

Stereotypes are for movies. This is the real world. There are real consequences for not knowing the problem and not taking action!

Bill Cole

Chester

Editor’s Note: The Chester Police Department will be hosting a National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Pinnacle on Lover’s Lane Road. A new group will have a table set up with age-appropriate information on addiction. According to the National Night Out organization, the event is held as “annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.” The Chester event will include a dunk tank, use of the town pool, a bounce house and food available.