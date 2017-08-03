Aug. 13 fund-raiser to aid Rounds family after fire

Friends of the Rounds family will be holding a fund-raiser to help Jan, Dennis, Eliza and Mitchell Rounds, who lost their Chester home of 23 years, their cat Bernie, and all of their belongings to fire in the early hours of July 2.

Everyone is invited to join this family event and fund-raiser. It will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Sheri’s Place, 30 Main. St. in Springfield.

Donations will be accepted throughout the event. There will be face-painting and karaoke and a raffle of donations from area businesses. Light fare and drinks will be available for purchase.