Tractor trailer totaled in Landgrove wreck, driver unhurt

A New York man was uninjured Wednesday afternoon when the truck he was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch in Landgrove.

Peter Simmons, 53, of Burnt Hills, N.Y. was driving a Volvo tractor trailer eastbound on Rt. 11 during a heavy rainstorm according to a Vermont State Police press release.

According to police, Simmons was traveling down a steep hill when water on the road caused him to lose control of his vehicle.

The tractor, and the Price Chopper trailer it was pulling, went off the road and down into a ditch. The truck then hit a utility pole and rolled over.

Simmons was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured but the truck was a total loss.

In addition to Vermont State Police, the Vermont DMV Commercial Vehicle Unit, Londonderry Fire Department, Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, Green Mountain Power and FairPoint responded to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-722-4600.