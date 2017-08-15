Good Neighbors seeks back-to-school donations

Every year, there is a need for new clothes and shoes, backpacks, paper, pens and pencils and more. It can be an economic hardship for many people with already stretched budgets, and Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow would like to help.

BRGNS provides school supplies to children in grades K through 12 whose families might not afford them.

If you have or know of a child who is returning to school who needs supplies, and whose family may find purchases difficult, call Audrey at 802-228-3663, or stop by the thrift store at 37B Main St. in Ludlow to let them know.

Also, for those who are in a position to donate supplies, including new backpacks, or money to buy them, bring your donations to the thrift store. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 802-228-3663.