Grill your cake — and strawberries, too

Want something a little out of the ordinary?

This communal summertime dessert is perfect as is or have some classic vanilla bean ice cream for your friends and family to scoop right on top of this fantastic dessert.

1 pound stra wberries, hulled

1 recipe Lemonade Stand Pound cake*

3/4 cup blueberry vinaigrette (see NOTE)

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 teaspoon dried basil (or 1 tablespoon chopped, fresh basil)

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Heat outdoor grill on high. When hot, place strawberries on grate of grill, close lid and cook for about 2 minutes, or until grill marks appear.

Turn each berry over and continue grilling and turning until strawberries are starting to soften and are covered in grill marks. Remove from heat and set aside until cooled enough to handle.

Meanwhile, cook cake slices. Reduce heat to medium and place cake slices on grill grates.

Keeping lid open, grill cake until grill marks appear then flip over to to do the same on the other side.

Remove and set aside.

Roughly cut strawberries over a bowl.

Add vinaigrette, cranberries, basil and lemon zest, stirring well.

Cut cake slices into triangles and arrange on a large platter. Spoon berry mixture over the top and serve.

* This recipe can be found in last week’s column. Or use any store-brand pound, angel food or coffee cake that is sliced and grilled as directed above.

NOTE: Add 3/4 cup of your favorite vinaigrette to a blender or food processor with 1/4 cup fresh or frozen (but thawed) blueberries and give it a few whirls until as smooth as possible. Strain and use as directed above.