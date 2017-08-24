Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 28, 2017
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at the Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from August 14th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Activity sheets
B. Hiring a third man (after Kevin’s retirement) – discussion, review any applications.
7. Old Business:
A. Ambulance service – follow up & discussion
B. Highway crew uniforms – continued discussion
C. Accepting credit cards – discussion.
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
A. Info on Municipal Budgeting Workshop
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 09/11/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
