Chester Chatter: New mown hay on a hot summer day

By Ruthie Douglas © 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Oh the scent of new mown hay! Come summer and the hay was ready to cut and put in the barn for the winter months ahead. The entire family all helped with the job.

Under the sun, it was a hot job, but once evening came around with its often cool breezes it became a different story. One by one, the stars started to come out, and there was a sliver of moon.

Riding on top of the hay wagon, I listened to the sound of the night birds and the chirps of the crickets.

Across the meadow and to the barn, often a cool night breeze cooled us down.

If we were not too tired, we unloaded the hay, otherwise we sat on the porch and relaxed. The night smells were everywhere and many sounds made up the night air.

There were many good things about the life of a farm family and for me, many memories.

Heading to the beach

Scott and Mary Ann Bonneville held their annual end of the summer hoedown at their home Saturday night. Lots of great food and good cheer and music by Sound Investment. Everyone had a good time.

Several members of the American Legion were in Reno, Nev., for the national convention.

Here in landlocked Vermont when folks go away for a vacation they head for the ocean shore. Elaine Ameden, her daughter Jodie and friend Betty Stowell spent some time at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

Donna Whitney and her daughter Corey spent time in York Beach, Maine.

The Sons of the American Legion, Post 67, put on a bar-b-que for members as an end of the summer get together. It was enjoyed by all.

My love and hugs to classmate Pat Griffin on the loss of her son Wayne.

This week’s trivia question: Who who was town Moderator before Bill Dakin?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: Maylon Bates was the owner/operator of Flamstead Ties. She once was our town representative.



Street Talk



How often do you sit down as a family for dinner?