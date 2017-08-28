At its Aug. 14 monthly meeting, the American Legion Auxiliary of Post 67 of Chester hosted Girls State attendee Sofia Gulick of Springfield, who was sponsored by the Chester post and was elected a Vermont senator during the weeklong event that teaches about the inner workings of government and civic life.

Sofia, who intends to work in government, recapped her Girls State experience to auxiliary members.

During the 2017 Girls State session, the legislature was called back into session in Montpelier and Girls State attendees sat in on a press conference with Gov. Phil Scott, watched legislators in session and were addressed by the governor, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and a lobbyist.

Sofia said she would like to share her experience with students at her high school then return to Girls State in June 2018 as a junior counselor.

During the weeklong event, girls campaign for governor, lieutenant governor, auditor, treasurer and senators, we hold elections, voting, count ballots. The girls also prepare bills and debate them during mock sessions. Every girl also can run for the opportunity to attend Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., a six-day leadership conference that explores the inner-workings of the federal government.

To apply for Girls State, girls must be juniors in high school and an Auxiliary unit must sponsor them for the week at Green Mountain Girls State. Applications are delivered to area high schools in early January, and applications must be received at the ALA Department of Vermont by mid March. Applicants will be interviewed by the ALA girls state chairman or committee. And delegates are notified of sponsorship by early May.

BRGNS in need of volunteers

Black River Good Neighbor Services’ thrift store depends on the goods and clothing donation to fund its food and financial assistance operations.

And it relies on volunteers to sort and process donations and get them onto the sales floor or into storage for other sales events. If you have some time to contribute, even a few hours a week, call Audrey at 802-228-3663, or stop by the thrift store at 37B Main St. in Ludlow, behind the Ludlow Community Center, to volunteer.

BRGNS’ programs serve Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth. For more information about programs, visit www.brgn.org, or you can call 802-228-3663.

Townshend Food Shelf seeks Tons of Tomatoes

If you have more tomatoes than you need this year, please consider donating some to the “Ton of Tomatoes” project, which is bringing local, nutritious food to area residents by collecting tomatoes during the growing season, processing and freezing them, and distributing them throughout the year via the Townshend Food Shelf.

You can drop off your tomato donations (nearly ripe is best) at the following locations and times: Main reception desk, Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Road in Townshend, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or West Townshend Country Store, Route 30, West Townshend, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please provide your name so the organizers can thank you.

“Ton of Tomatoes” is a collaborative project of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital, the West River Community Project, and the Townshend Community Food Shelf, with support from the Vermont Food Bank. These groups are collecting, processing, storing and distributing the tomatoes. They are already well on their way to the goal of one ton!

For more information, contact Grace Cottage Community Health Team member Bill Monahan at wmonahan@gracecottage.org or