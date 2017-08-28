Community events: Aug. 31 through Sept. 7, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Aug. 31: Manchester hosts overdose awareness rally

On Thursday, Aug. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., FED UP Manchester hosts a public rally to draw the community’s attention to International Overdose Awareness Day at the Factory Point Town Green, Vermont Route 11, Depot Street in Manchester.

FED UP Manchester is a coalition of local citizens whose lives have been devastated by the opioid epidemic that is ravaging their communities. They have come together to provide awareness of this nationwide epidemic, support for those suffering from addiction and their families, action calling for restrictions to prescribing opioids, access to effective opioid addiction treatment, and hope that recovery is possible. The event includes resource tables, speakers, live music, and a candlelight vigil.

This is an opportunity to make connections with others and to find sources of support and hope. Bring photos of loved ones that have been lost and signs to carry if you wish.

For more information, contact Wendy Galbraith 802-362-7018 or wgalbraith52@gmail.com.

Sept. 2: Hike West River Trail with Green Mountain Club

On Saturday, Sept. 2, meet with members of the Manchester section of the Green Mountain Club at 9:30 a.m. at the West River Trail Depot on Route 100 in South Londonderry.

The group will leave some cars here and carpool to the Ball Mountain Dam access road to start the hike. The hike is a total of 8.4 miles, with minimal elevation change.

This is an easy hike. Bring lunch, snacks, fluids, an extra layer and a hat and raincoat just in case. Reserve a spot by contacting Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or marge.fish@gmail.com.

Sept. 7: Comedian Rabbi Bob Alper headlines Jamaica night

Stand-up comedian and Rabbi Bob Alper, a daily presence on Sirius/XM satellite radio, will be the headline performer at the historic Jamaica Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7.

He will be preceded by Michael Kingsbury from Rutland who has pursued his comedy at the local homegrown comedy scene as well as the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington and Word X in Pittsfield, Mass.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. for families, then Bob Alper will entertain those 11 and older starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are a $10 suggested donation at the door. All funds raised will be split between Neighborhood Connection and the Jamaica Community Arts Council.

Alper has served congregations in Buffalo and Philadelphia, where he continues to conduct High Holiday services. His comedy career began in 1986 when he entered the Jewish Comic of the Year Contest at the Going Bananas Club in Philadelphia. Television, radio and personal appearances followed. His humor is fast-paced and sophisticated, yet gentle. He is the author of three books, including the recently released Thanks. I Needed That.

Alper lives in East Dorset with his wife Sherri, a psychotherapist. As he explains, “We have complimentary careers. I make people laugh, and Sherri helps people cry.”