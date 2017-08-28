Life’s simple pleasures: ribs



theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Want ribs? Want a simple preparation?

This is your recipe. What a great flavor and you most likely have everything in your fridge or pantry already. Get to grillin’!

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon-style or regular mustard

1/2 teaspoon each black pepper and cayenne pepper

1 pound bone-in, country-style pork ribs

In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients except ribs.

Place ribs into marinade, turning to coat.

Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours and up to 12.

When ready to cook, line a portion of your grill grate with tin foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Heat grill to low and place ribs on foil after shaking off excess marinade*.

Close lid and cook for 1 1/2 hours, turning ribs often and basting with leftover rub mixture.

Remove ribs when very tender and serve hot.

* These ribs are best cooked over indirect heat, so when lining grate with foil, try to place foil over a part of the grill where there will be no, or very little, direct flame.

Serves 2