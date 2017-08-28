Life’s simple pleasures: ribs
The Yankee Chef | Aug 28, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
Want ribs? Want a simple preparation?
This is your recipe. What a great flavor and you most likely have everything in your fridge or pantry already. Get to grillin’!
1/2 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Dijon-style or regular mustard
1/2 teaspoon each black pepper and cayenne pepper
1 pound bone-in, country-style pork ribs
In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients except ribs.
Place ribs into marinade, turning to coat.
Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours and up to 12.
When ready to cook, line a portion of your grill grate with tin foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray.
Heat grill to low and place ribs on foil after shaking off excess marinade*.
Close lid and cook for 1 1/2 hours, turning ribs often and basting with leftover rub mixture.
Remove ribs when very tender and serve hot.
* These ribs are best cooked over indirect heat, so when lining grate with foil, try to place foil over a part of the grill where there will be no, or very little, direct flame.
Serves 2
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • The Yankee Chef
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.