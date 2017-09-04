Community events: Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept. 7: Learn about importance of advance directives

Attorneys advise clients that they include three important documents in their Estate Planning: a living will; a durable power of attorney; and an advance directive.

An advance directive is a written document that ensures your end-of-life and other critical healthcare decisions will be honored. At 2 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 7, Claire Bemis, clinical coordinator at Grace Cottage, will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Vermont 100 in Londonderry, to discuss advance directives. Since it is not necessary to hire a professional to complete this legal document, Bemis will have forms on hand.

This lecture is part of a series intended as a follow-up to the recent Death Café hosted by Neighborhood Connections. For upcoming workshops, including Burial Options and Estate Planning, visit www.neighborhoodconnectionsvt.org. There is no charge to attend, but space is limited. Call to register at 802-824-4343.

Sept. 7: Film explores end-of-life care

On Thursday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Grace Cottage Hospital and Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a free community screening of the documentary Being Mortal, held in the Holt Conference Room at Grace Cottage, 185 Grafton Road in Townshend.

After the screening, audience members can participate in a conversation about the film facilitated by Dr. Robert Backus. Panelist will include Susanne Shapiro, RN, director of West River Valley Cares Assisted Living; Claire Bemis, RN, clinical coordinator, Grace Cottage Community Health Team; and Joanna Rueter, MSW, coordinator of Taking Steps Brattleboro. Topics will include identifying and communicating one’s wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences.

Being Mortal delves into the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness. The film investigates the practice of caring for the dying and explores the relationships between patients and their doctors.

The free screening is made possible by a grant from the John and Wauna Harman Foundation, in partnership with the Hospice Foundation of America. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Patty Dunn at 802-257-0775, x 102 or patty.dunn@brattleborohospice.org.

Sept. 7: Peace Corps volunteer to speak

on Cambodian service

Chester Rotary holds another in its free series of First Thursday talks on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester.

Michael Wanigasekera will talk about his two years of service as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in a small village in Cambodia. The program will run from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres served and a cash bar available.

Wanigasekera serves as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in the All-4-One Program in Springfield. All-4-One is a before- and after-school program that supports, strengthens and promotes skill development and academic enrichment through hands-on fun.

Email chestervtrotary@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

Sept. 7: Ken Burns ‘Vietnam War’ documentary preview, discussion

Prior to its release on PBS stations nationwide, Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War documentary film will be shown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Bellows Falls Opera House at 7 on the Square in Bellows Falls. While the entire documentary spans 18 hours, this one-hour preview assembled by the film’s editors covers all 10 episodes.

Following the film, Vermont PBS’s community engagement director, Chuck Pizer, will facilitate a panel discussion.

While this event is free and open to the public, Vermont PBS asks people to reserve their free tickets via its website or by calling 802-662-0087. There will also be walk-up registration at the Bellows Falls Opera House just before the film.

For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. For more on the War Legacies project visit: www.warlegaciesproject.org.

Sept. 9: CPR lessons at West River Farmers Market

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and the West River Farmers Market invite the public to learn CPR from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6068 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry.

Thousands of people die every year from cardiac arrest. It happens at home, work, the movies, on buses, trains, planes and grocery stores. For these people, their best chance of survival is a witness starting hands-only CPR. It is easy and quick to learn hands-only CPR, come and learn how to save a life.

It is free and open to the public. For information, contact spirersweb@gmail.com.

Sept. 9: Helping Hands Day At VINE Sanctuary

VINE Sanctuary invites the public to attend a Volunteer Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 201 Massey Road in Springfield. Volunteer day focuses on preparing for autumn. Volunteers can mingle with sanctuary residents as they help VINE prepare pastures, barns, coops and yards for the cooler days of autumn. Volunteer labors will be rewarded by a sanctuary tour and vegan snacks with sanctuary staff.

This event is free and open to the public, but the group asks those interested to register at www.facebook.com/VINEsanctuary/ or by emailing ayeshah@bravebirds.org at least one day in advance so that enough snacks are available for all. Arrive on time, bring a water bottle and wear clothing and shoes suitable for outdoor chores.

To learn more about the event, visit www.vinesanctuary.org, or e-mail sanctuary@bravebirds.org.

Sept 9 &16: Local household hazardous waste collection days

The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District is sponsoring free events for the collection and safe disposal of household hazardous wastes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Only residents and small businesses from Andover, Athens, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Ludlow, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Springfield, Weathersfield, West Windsor and Windsor may participate. Businesses must pre-register and will be charged for disposal costs.

The collections will be held at the Springfield Transfer Station at 135 Fairground Road in Springfield on Sept. 9 and at the Goodyear building, 28 River St. in Windsor on Sept. 16. Bring in a mercury fever thermometer and receive a new digital fever thermometer. For more information, call 802-674-9235 or visit www.vtsolidwastedistrict.org for a list of what to bring.

This event is partially funded by a grant from the State of Vermont.

Sept. 9: Annual Golden Honey Festival at Stage Inn

The fifth annual Vermont Golden Honey Festival presents 25 vendors on the lawn of Golden Stage Inn offering their wares, many of which showcase Vermont’s state insect, the honeybee. The free event takes place at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 9 at 399 Depot St. in Proctorsville. Attendants purchase raffle tickets, talk with beekeepers, shop for local honey, arts and crafts, and enjoy lunch from Goodman’s American Pie wood fired pizza truck. There will be free children’s craft table. All proceeds benefit Vermont Beekeepers Association.

Call 802-226-7744 or email oldenhoneyfestival@gmail.com.

Sept. 9: Andover Day Fair features food, music

The Andover Day Fair is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Andover Town Hall grounds, 953 Andover Road in Andover. There will be music provided by John Specker and Family, as well as Totally Submerged along with food carts, T-shirt sales, a raffle, and vendors selling handmade goods. For children, there will be a clown, balloon animals and face painting, fly-fishing lessons, and a fire truck.

Sept. 9: Ludlow auditorium shows French comedy ‘King of Hearts’

The Friends of Ludlow Auditorium introduces the first foreign film in its programming on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow, a 1966 French language comedy, The King of Hearts. The film is in French with English subtitles.

The film is set in a small town in France near the end of World War I. As the Imperial German Army retreats, they booby-trap the whole town to explode. The locals flee and, left to their own devices, a gaggle of cheerful residents of the local insane asylum escape and take over the town — thoroughly confusing the lone Scottish soldier (played by Alan Bates) who has been dispatched to defuse the bomb.

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Popcorn will be supplied by Berkshire Bank with water provided by FOLA. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit their web site, www.fola.us.

Sept 12: 2017 solar eclipse discussion

At the next meeting of the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group, members share their experiences observing the last eclipse, whether observing a partial or being fortunate enough to be in the path of totality.

The public is welcome to join in and describe their experiences of this rare event. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Whiting Library Community Room at 117 Main St. in Chester.

Other discussions include what solar and lunar eclipses to expect in the future, where to be in order to observe them and what sort of equipment one should consider taking with them to optimize the experience.

The library is handicap accessible. Information about the presentations and other upcoming events may be found at: www.sovera.org.

Sept. 12: New procedures for trash disposal outlined

The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections’ first discussion in its Brown Bag Lunch series is Esther Fishman from the Londonderry Recycling Group. Fishman will outline the changes for trash disposal, which becomes effective Oct. 2 at the Londonderry Transfer Station.

Citizens from the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Windham are invited to attend. The discussion takes place at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry. Bring a brown bag lunch.

At this presentation, Fishman will explain how and where punch cards can be purchased. She will also have counter-top compost bins for sale for $4.25 each. Bring exact change or checks.

Check out this event and others at www.neighborhoodconnections.org.

Sept. 13: Small changes to help you reach ideal health, weight

Diana Pagnucco, owner and health coach for Green Start Health, shares five small changes you can begin now that will make a big difference in getting you closer to your ideal health and natural weight. Pagnucco will be at The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5700 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry.

This lecture is offered at no charge, but space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 to register.

Neighborhood Connections is a community-based non-profit social services agency serving individuals and families in the area mountain towns of south-central Vermont. Check out their website at www.neighborhoodconnections.org.

Sept. 10: Annual Phineas Gage Walk & Talk

Phineas Gage was a railroad foreman, who on Sept.13, 1848, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident and lived for 12 more years. The accident gave doctors insight into how the brain affects personality and temperament.

Each year on the Sunday closest to the anniversary of the accident, the Cavendish Historical Society hosts a Gage Walk & Talk.

This year’s Walk & Talk takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the CHS Museum, Route 131 in Cavendish. The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home/surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury.

The site of the accident is approximately three-quarters of a mile from the museum. The complete walk is close to 2 miles. Wear comfortable walking shoes.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or margocaulfield@icloud.com.

Sept. 14: Expert on nature-based play to speak

David Sobel, an expert on the importance of encouraging children to play in nature, presents a program from 7 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 14, titled “Wet Sneakers and Muddy Clothes: The Importance of Nature-Based Play and Education” at the Compass School, 7892 US Route 5 in Westminster.

An author, teacher and nature activist, Sobel will discuss why children need to play outside in nature for their well-being and for their future stewardship of the earth. He’ll also suggest ways to get children off their devices and out into nature. The program is aimed at parents and educators.

For information about this and other Pinnacle programs, visit www.windmillhillpinnacleassociation.org.