Albany station features Chester in travel segment

Channel 6 in Albany broadcast a segment on Chester on Thursday night as part of it’s “Road Trippin” series. The piece recommends Chester as a great place to see fall foliage. Concentrating on the Green, the segment features shots of the gazebo with the Baptist Church in the background, dining on the Fullerton Inn’s porch and two drive-by videos of Common Street. WRGB Morning News Anchor Jack Lamson spoke with Inn Victoria owner Dan Cote and the Southern Pie Company’s Scott Blair who explained the slower pace of life and friendliness of the area.