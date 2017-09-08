Ex-Derry board member Aragi dies; town projects move forward

By Bruce Frauman

In the midst of a thunderstorm on Sept. 5, Londonderry Select Board chair Paul Gordon announced the death over the weekend of former Select Board member Cathy Aragi, who served on the board from 2014 to 2016.

“Cathy served the board in a great capacity and worked very hard for our community. She fought well and hard and we express our condolences to her family and friends and we will miss her greatly,” Gordon told the meeting. Here is Aragi’s obituary in the Manchester Journal.

According to the Danbury News Times, a memorial service will be held at the S. Londonderry First Baptist Church at 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 30 followed by refreshments at the Londonderry Rescue Squad, where she was an active member for 15 years.

All-Seasons to build salt shed

At its Aug. 21 meeting, the board had awarded building the new salt and sand shed to All-Seasons Construction of Springfield, but Gordon said this past Tuesday that there was some confusion on All-Seasons’ part as to the terms of the agreement.

After a lengthy discussion with All-Seasons, Gordon said “we have come up with what we believe to be a solution,” with the paving portion awarded to O’Brien Paving at a cost of $13,500. All-Seasons will now do the work except asphalt and electrical at a cost of $167,734. Barton Electric will do the electric work for $4,800. The total cost will still be below the $200,000 allotted to the project.

The board agreed to a approve the contract with All-Seasons pending a review by the town attorney.

Town, zoning admin posts combined; Town Plan hearing set

Following the announcement that Stephanie Thompson was resigning as town administrator to take a job as a public health analyst, Gordon said the idea of combining her post with the vacant zoning administrator job has yielded most of the eight candidates. He added that the search committee will begin evaluating the candidates, although there is no closing date to the application. Gordon also thanked Thompson for her two years of service.

The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed Town Plan at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, with the Select Board meeting to follow immediately. The Town Plan is available on-line at the town’s website and hard copies are available from the town clerk. Planning Commission member Dick Dale told the board that any changes in the plan are now up to the Select Board. Board members are to bring changes to Gordon by Sept. 11.

