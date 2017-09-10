Brattleboro man charged with Brookline home invasion

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Brattleboro man was arrested by Vermont State Police early Sunday morning in what police termed a “home invasion” in Brookline.

According to a VSP press release, at about 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, police responded to a caller saying that a man matched the description of the person who had committed a burglary of an occupied home on Riverview Drive in Brookline.

State Police from the Westminster Barracks investigated the incident and subsequently arrested Joseph A. Pasquino, 32 of Brattleboro, for burglary and petit larceny. Pasquino was arrested on Grassy Brook Road in Brookline.

On Saturday, police had been called to Brookline by a resident who had confronted a man in her house. The man left when the woman told him to, but took a bag that appeared to contain groceries with him.

Pasquino is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on $500 bail. He is ordered to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division on Tuesday Oct. 24.