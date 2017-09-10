Chester Town Dems hold caucus Thursday, Sept. 14

T he Chester Town Democratic Party Caucus will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect a Chester Town Democratic Committee, which will in turn elect officers of the Chester Town Democratic Committee. Members of the Windsor County Democratic Committee also will be elected.

If you are interested in serving as a member or officer of the Chester Town Democratic Committee, please let chair Bill Dakin know, whether you are able to attend the meeting or not. He can be reached at 875-4000.

This is a chance to become involved in town, county and state Democratic Committee activities and to learn more about the committee, its activities and ongoing opportunities.

Currently Town Democratic Committee members are Nena Nanfeldt, Leigh Dakin, Heather Chase, Patricia Benelli and Bill Dakin. Kathy Pellett and Nancy Davis are alternates.

Officers are chair and secretary Bill Dakin, vice chair Kathy Pellett and treasurer John Holme.