Chester Chatter: First day of school filled with anticipation

By Ruthie Douglas

Excitement was running high: Tomorrow would be the start of a new school year. We kids were anxious to get back to school and see our friends once again. That night, we had laid out our new school clothes so to have everything ready for morning.

Opening the door to our new classroom, we found everything clean and polished and the smell of pine filled the air. After being assigned to our desk, we recited the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and said the Lord’s Prayer. We were ready to start our day. Our teacher handed out our new workbooks. I loved the smell of the printed pages as I turned them. Wow the work looked hard!

As usual on the first day, we took turns to tell what we had done over the summer. Most of us had not traveled far but went swimming and camping and picnicking.

In our early classroom we sat quietly, listening to the teacher and raised our hand to speak. Our teacher had around 30 students and no aide. I do not recall much if any bullying as we mostly were friends and our families were of similar backgrounds.

Most of us walked to school and walked home for lunch. As all children, we loved recess. Many times our teacher joined us in a game of kickball.

All said, my early school days were happy and I recall them as good times.

Celebrations with fireworks, transitions

The fireworks on Saturday night were great once again, in spite of the chilly night. Many families enjoyed watching the display in the field near the American Legion. Fried bread dough, popcorn and light snacks were for sale. Credit as always should be given to Pat Budnick of Motel in the Meadow for all her work bringing this together.

I am sad to learn of the death of my long ago friend Peter Diamondstone.

On Sept. 22 the sun will shine directly on the equator and there will be nearly equal amounts off day and night worldwide.

Stanley and Shirley Farrar celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, the same day that Don and I were married.

Sally Pajala attended the wedding of her son Greg Pajala who married Journey Blain in South Hero over the weekend.

Several folks from our town camped at Horseshoe Acres over the weekend. One does not have to travel far to have a good time camping with family and friends.

T his week’s trivia question : Where was Forlie & Ballou Dress Shop located?

Answer to last week’s trivia question: Wilma Barrett was Chester Town Clerk for many years.

