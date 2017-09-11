End your summer with a colorful plate



This dish is gorgeous blend of colorful cabbage, carrots and squash and mixed into the tastiest blend of flavors you can add to coleslaw.

It’s a must serve at that final get together of the summer.



1/2 small butternut squash (about a pound)

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup sesame oil

1/4 cup honey

1 tablespoon each lime juice and apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic in oil or garlic powder

Cut the neck of the squash from the bulb, saving the bulb for another use.

Peel the neck portion and cut in half lengthwise, using only one half of the neck and keeping other half for another time.

Slice squash into thin “half moons” and then cut them into matchsticks.

Add squash to coleslaw mix in a large bowl and set aside.

Put remainder of ingredients in the bowl of a food processor or into a blender and puree on high until well blended.

Pour into coleslaw and mix well. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.

Enough for 4-6 sides