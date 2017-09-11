Kids, teens invited to Young Americans performance workshops at GMUHS

Green Mountain Union High School is inviting students in grades 3 through 12 from White River Junction to Brattleboro to experience the excitement of learning about performing – and perform as well – with the Young Americans, a group of young adults who travel the country and world teaching performing musical arts in two-day, age-appropriate workshops. The workshops also culminate in two performances.

Green Mountain is the only school in Vermont participating in the Young Americans tour this year.

The workshops will be held Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29 in preparation for two performances on Saturday, Sept. 30. All this takes place at GMUHS, 716 Vt. Route 103 in Chester. To view the schedule and to register, click here.

The package of workshops are $59 per child and include intensive training in performing including dance, voice and stage movement and will include a Young Americans T-shirt that will be used as a costume during the performances.

The Saturday performances are at 3:30 and 7 p.m. with ticket sales beginning a half-hour before each show. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.