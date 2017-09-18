Arts events: Sept. 21 through Sept. 23, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Sept. 21: Live music at Jamaica Town Hall

On Thursday, Sept. 21 the Jamaica Town Hall, 28 Town Office Row in Jamaica, hosts Andy Avery and the “A” Team with harmonies of bluegrass, folk, rock and originals. The show is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. with tickets $10 at the door. All proceeds go to the Jamaica Community Arts Council a Vermont non-profit. For more info on this and other events, go to www.craftdraughts.com/jcac.

Sept. 23: World premiere of ‘Dancingmaster of Canterbury’

Next Stage, the Monadnock Folklore Society, and the Brattleboro Music Center present Keith Murphy as Dudley Laufman in the world premiere of The Dancingmaster of Canterbury.

Performances are 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Peterborough Town Hall, 1 Grove St. in Peterborough, N.H., and at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Next Stage on 15 Kimball Hill in Putney. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com for $20; the cost is $24 at the door.

Lawrence Siegel’s musical theater portrait appeals to fans of traditional music and dance, as well as those familiar with musical theater and classical music.

A combination of music, dance and storytelling, the work is a whimsical musical portrait of legendary contra dance caller Dudley Laufman, who almost single-handedly provides the link between the old days of rural contra dancing in the hamlets of New England, and the vibrant network of dances taking place every week throughout them and beyond.