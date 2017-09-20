GM girls notch fifth win with shutout of Windsor

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Green Mountain girls soccer team continued its undefeated season on Tuesday handing Windsor High School a 4-0 shutout at home in Chester.

The Chieftains took 24 shots on goal with Paige Karl scoring three times and Avery Prescott scoring once. Lexi White added an assist.

The Green Mountain defense held Windsor to just five shots on the GM goal and goal keeper Kamryn Ravlin let nothing get by her.

The win brings the team’s record to 5 wins and no losses.

Green Mountain will take to the road on Saturday Sept. 23 for a 10 a.m. game with Otter Valley High School in Brandon and then again on Wednesday Sept. 27 for a 4:30 p.m. game with Leland and Gray in Townshend.