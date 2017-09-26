Cavendish town garage bond passes by wide margin: site TBD

Voters in Cavendish went to the polls today deciding to go ahead with plans to borrow up to $400,000 to replace the town’s highway department garage, which burned in February. What voters didn’t know — and still must be determined — is where the garage would be located.

That remarkable situation came about at the Sept. 11 Select Board meeting when Cavendish resident Rolf van Schaik asked the board to reconsider placement of the new garage and build it at the sand pit on Rt. 130 across the road from the waste water treatment plant. The building had been slated to be constructed on the site of the previous garage, next door to the Cavendish Historical Society Museum.

An at-times heated discussion ensued during the public comment portion of the meeting, but within 40 minutes the board had decided to give Town Manager Brendan McNamara a week to look at the possibilities. McNamara told The Telegraph this morning as voting got under way that the board will meet in the next few days to make a final decision on the garage location.

The result of the vote was 85 yes to 25 no vote. The town has a voter checklist of approximately 900.