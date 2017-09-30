In latest win, GM girls soccer team keeps West Rutland at bay 3-1

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Despite being down by two starters, the Green Mountain Lady Chieftains soccer team continued its winning streak, beating West Rutland 3-1 in Friday evening action on West Rutland’s home turf.

The Chieftains’ Sierra Kehoe opened up the game with a goal with an assist from Noelle Gignoux and 38:40 left in the first half.

Avery Prescott added a second goal with 32 seconds left in the half. Green Mountain out-shot West Rutland in the first half 19-3.

Twenty minutes into the second half, West Rutland got back into the game with a goal from Jenee McGee. Kehoe tacked on another Green Mountain goal at 2:58, to seal the win for Green Mountain, which added another 17 shots to West Rutland’s six in second half action.

“West Rutland has a steller goal keeper who shut us down for most of the game. She had a ton of great saves,” said Coach Carolynn Hamilton.

But, she added, “I thought we picked up the pieces well and filled in the shoes of our two missing starters quite well in today’s game,” said Hamilton. “We will continue to work to improve our game in different aspects that need tweaks.”

Green Mountain (8-0) now moves on to host Bellows Falls 4 p.m. Monday.