Arts events: Oct. 6 through Oct. 28, 2017

Oct. 6 & 8: Moyse Chorale presents Bach concert

A fall tradition returns this month, as past members of the New England Bach Festival Orchestra join the Blanche Moyse Chorale to present music of J. S. Bach.

This year’s concert program is Bach’s Mass in B-minor. The concerts are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Brattleboro Music Center Auditorium at 72 Blanche Moyse Way in Brattleboro.

General ticket prices are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and $10 for students. Preferred seating prices are $40, in advance only. Tickets to the October concerts may be obtained from the Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523, online at bmcvt.org, from any chorale member or at the door. The auditorium is handicapped accessible; for special seating needs, advance notice is appreciated.

Oct. 6-15: ‘Musical Comedy Murders’ at youth theater

New England Youth Theatre presents The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7, 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Despite its title, The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 is not a musical. Rather it is a comedy send-up of a classic whodunit, full of confused identities and outlandish situations with a side order of mystery and intrigue mixed in for good measure.

The story focuses on the creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious Stage Door Slasher.

Tickets for the performances are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. The theater is handicapped accessible with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.

Oct. 7: Bluegrass in Jamaica

The historic Jamaica Town Hall hosts the music of southern Vermont’s bluegrass bands: The Stockwell Brothers and Bondville Boys at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 17 Pikes Fall Road in Jamaica.

Bruce, Barry and Alan Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their acoustic sound features new material recast with banjo, alternative rhythmsand three-part harmonies.

The Bondville Boys have played hard-edged bluegrass since 1990 throughout Western New England. They are known for their sweet harmonies, excellent musicianship, good energy and eclectic setlists.

Tickets are $10 at the door with family pricing available as well as snacks. For more information visit www.craftdraughts.com/jcac. The show is presented by the Jamaica Community Arts Council.

Oct. 7-8: New Stone Village Art Guild hosts show and sale

The newly organized Stone Village Art Guild holds an Art Show and Sale on Columbus Weekend, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., Route 103 in Chester’s Historic Stone Village.

The Stone Village Art Guild makes its debut, showing artwork created by guild members and other Chester area artists. Meet the artists and learn about their group.

Every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., the artists pursue their creative art projects in the community room at the First Universalist Parish. All are welcome whether you are a first-timer, beginner or experienced artist in a variety of artistic mediums including watercolor, oil, pastels and quilting.

Call or email Nena Nanfeldt, 802-875-4309, nnanfeldt@gmail.com for information and to get on our email list.

Oct. 7-28: Springfield Players hosts concert series

Each Saturday during October the Springfield Community Players will host musical acts that highlight local musicians. All performances will be at the Springfield Community Players Studio, 165 South St. in Springfield. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for 2 p.m. show times. All tickets are $10 at the doors.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the SCP hosts Carling and Will, a traditional folk band based out of Southern Vermont. Their musical styling combines melodic instrumentation with an old-time sound.

Saturday, Oct. 14, Carl Brogan will join the players demonstrating his unique mixture of country and rock ‘n’ roll.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, Kenneth Rokicki, takes center stage. Rokicki brings audiences live jazz and cabaret style music.

And finally, on Oct. 28, Strangled Darlings will perform. George Veech and Jessica Anderly’s music is built on a deep sense of rhythm and groove.

Reservations can be made in advance by visiting the Springfield Community Players website at www.springfieldcommunityplayer.org or by calling the studio at 802-885-4098.