Chester DRB agenda for Oct. 9, 2017

The Chester Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1) Comments from citizens
2) Review Minutes from September 25th public hearing
3) Reconvene Conditional Use Review (#509) Tucker Mulholland
81 Gold River Road
4) Reconvene Conditional Use Review (#507) Jacques Dodier
5) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed

