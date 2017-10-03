Police look for missing Hancock man

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police are looking for a Hancock man reported missing by his family last night.

According to a press release, police were called just before 10 p.m. by the family of Robert Ingham. They told police that Ingham, 45, was last seen in Middlebury at about 4 p.m. on Monday and was expected home that evening but did not return home.

Ingham was driving his silver 2005 Subaru Outback station wagon, license plate number HCD801. Ingham is approximately 5-feet-11, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have information about Ingham’s whereabouts, please call Vermont State Police at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.