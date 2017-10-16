Arts events: Oct. 22 through Oct. 23, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 22: Jazz singer returns to Black River Valley

Jenni Johnson returns to the Black River Valley to perform as the autumn leaves fall. Johnson is backed up by the Jazz Junketeers on keyboard, horns, bass, and percussion.

The concert is at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Gethsemane Church at 89 Depot St. in Proctorsville.

Admission is $10 at the door. For more information email cavendishconnects@gmail.com.

Oct. 23: Saxtons River art show seeks entries

Local artists are invited to submit pieces for a community art show being hosted by Main Street Arts at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River.

The show runs from Monday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 19, with an artists’ reception Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Artists — professional and amateur — may drop off their work from 9 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday or Tuesday, Oct. 16 or 17. Other arrangements can be made if necessary.

Artists within a 30-mile radius of Saxtons River of all ages and levels of experience are encouraged to submit up to two pieces of work for this non-juried show in any medium, including paint, photography, collage, fiber art, pottery or mixed media. Art can be for sale, with a commission applied to sales.

Further guidelines for submissions can be found on the MSA web page at mainstreetarts.org. More information is available on the web page, on Facebook or by e-mailing info@mainstreetarts.org.