GM girls blank Windsor for 12th soccer win

he Green Mountain Union High School girls soccer team made its record 12-0 with a 5-0 win against Windsor on Saturday.

Junior Paige Karl had a hat trick scoring twice in the first period and a third time in the second. Senior Avery Prescott scored twice.

So far this season, the GM girls have scored 64 goals and while holding opposing teams to just seven.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, GM will host Otter Valley at 4 p.m. and then travel to Bellows Falls on Friday, Oct. 20 for the last game of the season also at 4 p.m.