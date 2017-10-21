Theft of shingles in Windham

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Vermont State Police are investigating a theft of asphalt shingles from a home building site located on White Road in Windham.

According to a police press release, the thieves were caught on camera entering the White Road site at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20. Approximately 12 bundles of asphalt shingles were stolen. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.