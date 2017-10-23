Arts events: Oct. 26 through Nov. 5, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 26: Windham Orchestra holds brown-bag concert

Want a little culture to go with that pastrami on rye? The Windham Orchestra’s upcoming brown-bag concert is just the ticket.

On Thursday, Oct. 26 from noon to 1 p.m., area residents can pack a lunch and sit in on the Windham Orchestra’s performance of Joseph Haydn’s “Military Symphony” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” at the Latchis Theatre at 50 Main St. in Brattleboro.

The cost of admission is a donation of any amount. Call 802-254-6300 for more information.

Oct. 27-Nov. 5: ‘Clowntown’s Newsreels of the 1930s’

New England Youth Theatre presents Clowntown’s Newsreels of the 1930s at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29 and Nov. 4 and 5 at NEYT, 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Clowntown’s Newsreels of the 1930s opens when history’s most famous events are re-enacted for you in typical Clowntown fashion. The flight of Amelia Earhart, the breadlines of the Great Depression, the medal parade at the 1932 Olympics, and more are presented as classic newsreels from the ’30s, as seen through clown glasses.

Tickets for these performances are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $7 for students and may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.