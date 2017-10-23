Community events: Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Oct. 27-29: Two-day LGBTQ Summit in Southern Vermont

On Oct. 27 to 29, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people living in small towns and rural communities from around the Northeast gather for the third annual Out in the Open Summit at Hilltop Montessori School, 99 Stafford Farm Hill in Brattleboro.

Out in the Open invites any LGBTQ-identified person. A full schedule of events, info and registration is available at greenmountaincrossroads.org/out-in-the-open-2017.

Green Mountain Crossroads connects rural LGBTQ people to build community, visibility, knowledge and power through social events; support groups, political education workshops and multi-media outreach projects. More information at greenmountaincrossroads.org.

Oct. 27 and 28: Walpole church rummage sale

The First Congregational Church Rummage Sale is on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28 on the Common, Walpole, N.H. Friday’s hours are 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday’s 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. On Saturday, their popular bag sale starts at 11 a.m. A large bag full is $7 and a small bag full is $5. Items include good quality fall and winter clothing, household and tag sale items. For more information call 603-756-4075.

Oct. 27 and 28: Free blanket and outerwear distribution

Hundreds of coats, hats, mittens, sweaters, boots nd blankets will be distributed free to anyone who needs them at a Blanket And Outerwear Drive free distribution event at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28 in the Fellowship Hall at the Chester Congregational Church, at Main and Church streets in Chester.

Donations have been gathered from collection boxes throughout Chester and Andover and include the Andover Community Church, Chester Town Office, Chester Jiffy Mart, Whiting Library, Chester Congregational Church, Green Mountain Union High School, Chester-Andover Elementary School, St. Joseph’s Church, and First Unitarian Parish.

All items are free. Anyone can choose from the selection of blankets and outerwear. Items remaining will be delivered to the Chester-Andover Family Center and other local agencies.

For questions, contact Edie Brown at 802-875-3889.

Oct. 28: Trail work with Green Mountain Club

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Green Mountain Club will be cleaning out the accumulated silt and leaves from the water bars on the Long Trail from Griffith Lake to the top of Styles Peak.

Meet at 8 a.m. at the Peru Park and Ride at 402 Main St. at 8 a.m. to carpool to the trailhead. Bring snacks, lunch, fluids, extra layers, hat, raincoat, work gloves. If you have a garden hoe or a hazel hoe bring it along, but they have tools that you can use. For more information and to let them know you will attend, contact Dave Ratti at 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com.

Oct. 28: Annual Drug Take-Back Day

On Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

The following locations in Windsor County serve as drop-off sites on Take-Back Day:

Chester Police Department;

Windsor Police Department;

Weathersfield Transfer Station operated by the Weathersfield Police Department;

Springfield Police Department;

Ludlow Police Department;

Hartford Police Department;

Woodstock Police Department;

Royalton State Police Barracks;

Norwich Police Department; and

Rochester Constable’s Office.

The Take Back Day and Permanent Collection services are free. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Windsor County Prevention Partners, a coalition of prevention partners and law enforcement working together to reduce prescription drug abuse and underage drinking.

At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County can take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the following Police Departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock. For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, visit www.twinstatesafemeds.org.

For more information about Take-Back Day, visit dea.gov or call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.

Oct. 28: Query letter workshop for aspiring authors

Join Megan Applegate for an overview of the querying process: what agents and publishers are looking for in a query and how to let your best self-shine.

The workshop will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration for this workshop is recommended. To register or for more information, call 802-463-4270, go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

Oct. 28: Springfield Rotary hosts Penny Sale

The 65th Annual Springfield Rotary Club Penny Sale is Saturday, Oct. 28 at Riverside Middle School at 13 Fairground Road in Springfield starting at 6 p.m. There are more than 300 prizes available with values greater than $500 and many in the $25 to $50 range. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

The culmination of the evening is the drawing for the Grand Prize of $5,000 in cash. In addition, there will be a $500 Door Prize winner selected from the Grand Prize tickets to someone who is present at the drawing. Purchase Grand Prize tickets now from any Springfield Rotarian.

It costs just a penny per prize to participate in the Penny Sale. Donate as many pennies as you wish; for each dollar donation participants receive 100 chances. Proceeds are given back to community projects and organizations.

The Springfield Rotary Club awards $5,000 a year to Springfield High School Seniors who are going to college.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldVTRotary for more information.

Oct. 29: Vermont Voices series continues

with authors Madrygin, Arden

Phoenix Books Misty Valley continues its free Vermont Voices series with a book talk featuring Robert Madrygin, author of The Solace of Trees and Katherine Arden, author of Bear and the Nightingale. The event is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the shop at 58 Common St. in Chester.

Madrygin’s Solace of Trees is a cautionary tale about the damage that can be inflicted upon war victims when wealthy nations become obsessed with self-protection and retribution.

Arden’s The Bear and the Nightingale, a novel inspired by Russian fairy tales, tells of a young woman’s family threatened by forces both real and fantastical.

Copies of the featured titles will be available for attendees to purchase and have signed. For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.