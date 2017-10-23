To the editor: Nature Museum thanks community for support of Fairy House Fest

The staff at the Nature Museum was warmed by the buzz of community excitement and show of support for the recent Fairy House Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24. Local individuals, families, schools, libraries, and businesses collected pine cones, acorn caps, feathers, moss, and more and created charming fairy houses. Visitors to the Fairy House Festival delighted in these structures as they walked along a forest path, and returned to the Nature Museum to create their own fairy dwellings in the gardens.

This annual fundraiser benefits the Nature Museum’s adult workshops and speaker series, as well as family and youth programming presented in regional public schools and libraries throughout the year. This event also helps the museum update and renew its natural history displays. Research has shown that time in nature offers both physical and mental health benefits.

The Fairy House Festival is the perfect opportunity to rekindle curiosity, imagination and learning in a shared celebration of nature.

The Nature Museum would like to heartily thank the William Chapman family, Helga and Mark Piel, and the Windham Foundation in addition to Peter Areson, Sam Battaglino, Black River Produce, Blake Hill Preserves, Joanne & Fredric Boswell, Jessica & Sean Buchanan, Chroma Technology, Cooperman Country Store, Susan & Chris Cota, Delish Design, Erskine’s Feed & Grain, Imerys Talc, Dan Farrar, Flat Iron Exchange, Grafton Village Cheese Company, Roger Haydock, Lisa Laird, Pat & Stan Mack, Made to Move Pilates, Linda O’Brien, Oakmeadow, Pete’s Stand, Susan Roman, Salmon & Nostrand, Jeremy Schrauf, Gordon & Dr. Rebecca Streeter, Ali Hartman & Andrew Tolve, Judy Yogman & Bob Sartini, Seventh Generation, Shona Grill, and Village Square Booksellers.

We hold heartfelt and deep gratitude for the kind folk whose donations help underwrite the Fairy House Festival.

Sincerely,

Carrie Roy King

executive director

Nature Museum at Grafton