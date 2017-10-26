Riverside Motors in Londonderry burglarized

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC



ermont State Police are asking the public for help in finding the person or people who burglarized a shop in Londonderry.

Troopers say that someone broke into Riverside Motors, in the Mountain Marketplace, through a side window between 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and 9 a.m. the following morning.

According to a VSP press release, a small amount of cash was reported stolen. Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or who has information regarding this crime is asked to contact the State Police at 802-722-4600.