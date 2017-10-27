Two men rob Rutland convenience store at gunpoint

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC



Two men robbed a Rutland Town convenience store at gunpoint early this morning making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to Vermont State Police, at about 12:45 a.m., two men entered the Sandri Sunoco store at 117 Route 7 South. One pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded money. After receiving cash, the men fled the store on foot. The men’s faces were covered with white bandannas.

One man is described as white with dirty blond or light brown hair, slender build between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-10 in height. The second man is between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8 with a stockier build and dark brown hair. According to the VSP press release, the second man may have had facial hair.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, at the Rutland barracks at 802-773-9101.