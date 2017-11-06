Chester Chatter: Deer camps were a center of camaraderie

By Ruthie Douglas

Once, back in time, deer hunting was a much-enjoyed sport at this time of year.

In early fall, deer camps were made ready, cleaned out, supplied with firewood for the stove and stocked with freshly clean blankets for the beds and oil for the lamps.

Hunting of course was the main thing, but all that goes with it was important as well. After a day of hunting, the fellows had a hearty supper and often played cards. Wild stories were abundant. It was a time of laughter and sharing and friendship. It really was a man’s time, a time of getting out of the house and enjoying the company of friends.

To this day, when driving some of the back roads like Popple Dungeon, many of those deer camps have since been turned into homes. Over the years, deep camps often were used in the summer for a weekend getaway and slowly turned into more year-round homes as deer hunting became not quite the sport it once was.

But sit with an old-time Vermonter and listen to his stories of these deer hunting camps of long ago. What fun!

Trips and transitions

Benny Benson spent some time hunting with friends in Wyoming. The hunters had good luck

Kevin Hill and Abby Wedge welcomed guests to a house warming on Saturday to their new home on Orcutt Drive. Best wishes, you two.

Joyce Carleton is recovering from surgery and a recent stay in the hospital. Her friends at the American Legion send her get well wishes.

A sad farewell to Gianina Kennedy, FNP-BC, who has left Chester Health Center/Family Medicine for a new position in the Springfield Medical Care Systems. Best wishes Gianina!

Never forget our veterans on their day, Saturday, Nov. 11. A dinner for veterans will be held at American Legion Post 67 in Chester on that evening. Veterans are welcomed to the roast pork dinner.

Then from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, the ladies of the Chester Legion Auxiliary will hold their annual Basket Party Raffle.

Knocking at my door on Halloween evening were a wide variety of costumed trick-or-treaters. They were well-mannered and so cute.

Mickey Mouse turns 89 on Nov. 18. He made his debut in 1928 in Steamboat Willie.

This week’s trivia question: Where was the Putnam Diner?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The nursing home used to be located where the Stone Hearth Inn and Restaurant now is, on Route 11 west.



Street Talk



Does any member of your family hunt? Should guns be banned?