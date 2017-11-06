To the editor: Chester Townscape thanks all for their efforts

This year, there was an eye-catching succession of plantings in our beautiful town of Chester. Spring bulbs were succeeded by summer flowers in pots and boxes on the bridges, along with impatiens along the Brookside Cemetery wall. The summer blooms were then followed by cornstalks, mums and pumpkins in public places around town.

The volunteers of Chester Townscape who planted the arrangements and who watered flowers all summer long thank those businesses and individuals who contributed funds to help purchase the plants, those property owners who cared for their own flower pots and especially those members of the pubic who helped water the public pots this past summer.

Those volunteers are:

Candy Anderson George and Mary Bittner Jessica Buchanan Jim and Joan Houghton Ann Paterno from Free Range and Sarah Yake from Salon 2000 .



Several new pots and bridge boxes were added this year, so Chester Townscape really appreciated the extra help with watering.

Special recognition should also go to others who helped improve public places:

students at Green Mountain Union High School for their summer and autumn decorations at the school entrance;

Francine Provost for tending the gardens at the Academy Building this summer; and

Town of Chester staff for painting the Depot Gazebo with paint supplied by Chester Townscape.

Chester Townscape also thanks everyone who supported the fall bulb sale. Chester Townscape members planted the donated bulbs in front of the Brookside Cemetery wall for another great show in spring 2018.

Meanwhile we would like to thank Misty Valley/Phoenix Books for displaying and selling Chester Townscape walking sticks remaining from the Fall Festival. The walking sticks would make a great present, and funds from the bulb and stick sales help Chester Townscape to purchase the flowers and other seasonal enhancements – such as the evergreen wreaths before Christmas and other winter decorations that will appear in the very near future.

These seasonal decorations, plantings and other projects improve Chester’s appearance and appeal and show that residents and businesses care about our town. We appreciate all who support Chester Townscape’s efforts and send our best wishes for a most Happy Thanksgiving!

Lynn Russell

Chair

Chester Townscape