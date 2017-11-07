Chester Development Review Board agenda for Nov. 13, 2017

The Chester Development Review Board will hold its public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 following a 5:20 p.m. site visit at 9 River St. Below is its agenda.

1) Comments from citizens

2) Review Minutes from October 23rd public hearing

3) Reconvene Conditional Use Review (#507) Jacques Dodier

4) Conditional Use application (# 512) Burtco Inc. 786 VT. Rte. 103 South

5) Conditional Use application (#513) Newell, Downs and Schumann 9 River St.

6) Reconvene Waiver application (# 511) by Dan Egan

7) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed

.