Chester Development Review Board agenda for Nov. 13, 2017
The Chester Development Review Board will hold its public hearing at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 following a 5:20 p.m. site visit at 9 River St. Below is its agenda.
1) Comments from citizens
2) Review Minutes from October 23rd public hearing
3) Reconvene Conditional Use Review (#507) Jacques Dodier
4) Conditional Use application (# 512) Burtco Inc. 786 VT. Rte. 103 South
5) Conditional Use application (#513) Newell, Downs and Schumann 9 River St.
6) Reconvene Waiver application (# 511) by Dan Egan
7) Deliberative session on previous matters if needed
