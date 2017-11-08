No one injured in one car accident in Peru

A Cohoes, N.Y., woman was not injured yesterday afternoon when her car went off the road and hit a utility pole in Peru.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Danielle Barker, 38, was driving west on Route 11 about 3:30 p.m. when she fell asleep.

Her car drifted to the right, leaving the road near Lovers Lane. The car sheared off a utility pole and went down and embankment into some trees. Police say she was wearing a seatbelt and had pulled over previously due to drowsiness.

Barker told police that she was uninjured and refused medical treatment. Police say her car was totaled.