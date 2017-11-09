GM Unified School District board agenda for Nov. 14
The Board of Directors for the new Green Mountain Unified School District of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the library at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. in Chester Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order-Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion
III. Approval of Minutes
a. Minutes of Oct. 10, 2017-Regular
IV. Public Comment
V. Old Business
a. Committee Reports
b. Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District
VI. New Business
a. Student Representatives
b. Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System VMERS
c. FY2019 Budget
d. Transportation Bids
e. Newspaper of Record
f. Administration Reporting
i. Principals – CAES – CTES – GMUHS
ii. Superintendent
VII. Other Business
VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting-Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at GMUHS
IX. Executive Session
a. Student Matter
b. Personnel
X. Adjournment
