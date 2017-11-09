GM Unified School District board agenda for Nov. 14

The Board of Directors for the new Green Mountain Unified School District of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the library at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 S. Main St. in Chester Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order-Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda-Additions and Deletion

III. Approval of Minutes

a. Minutes of Oct. 10, 2017-Regular

IV. Public Comment

V. Old Business

a. Committee Reports

b. Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District

VI. New Business

a. Student Representatives

b. Vermont Municipal Employees Retirement System VMERS

c. FY2019 Budget

d. Transportation Bids

e. Newspaper of Record

f. Administration Reporting

i. Principals – CAES – CTES – GMUHS

ii. Superintendent

VII. Other Business

VIII. Set Agenda for Next Meeting-Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, at GMUHS

IX. Executive Session

a. Student Matter

b. Personnel

X. Adjournment