Wise Money: A primer on Living Trusts

Aliving trust is a popular consideration in many estate strategy conversations, but its appropriateness will depend upon your individual needs and objectives.

A living trust is created while you are alive and funded with the assets you choose to transfer into it. The trustee (typically you) has full power to manage these assets. A living trust will also designate a beneficiary, or beneficiaries, much like a will, to whom the assets are structured to automatically pass upon your death.

If you create a revocable living trust, you may change the terms of the trust, the trustee and the beneficiaries at any time. You can also terminate the trust altogether.

Why create a living trust?

The living trust offers a number of potential benefits, including:

— Assets are designed to transfer outside the probate process, providing a seamless and private transfer of assets. Manage Your Affairs — A living trust can be a mechanism for caring for you and your property in the event of your physical or mental disability, provided you have adequately funded it and named a trustworthy trustee or alternative trustee.

The drawbacks of a living trust

Living trusts are not an estate panacea. They won’t accomplish some potentially important objectives, including: