Arts events: Nov. 24 through Nov. 24, 2017

Nov. 24: Craft, culinary & performance weekend

On Thanksgiving weekend, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 24, 25, 26 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Putney celebrates Craft, Culinary and Performance Weekend highlighted by the Putney Craft Tour.

The tour features blacksmiths, glass blowers, potters, jewelers, weavers, woodworkers, artisan cheese makers and custom bike makers. Buy direct from the artisans. Follow the map to find craftspeople and where they conceive and create their work. All studios are within a 12-mile radius of Putney and Saxtons River.

Visitors can start at The Gleanery Restaurant, 133 Main St. for a preview exhibition of the artisans’ works, and pick up maps. Admission is free. For more information call 802-387-4032 or email prime@svcable.net. Visit https://www.putneycrafts.com.

Nov. 24: ‘Autumn Portraits’ at Sandglass Theater

On Thanksgiving weekend Sandglass Theater honors the retiring of puppeteer Eric Bass’s award-winning Autumn Portraits. Sandglass’ longest touring piece will be performed for the last time at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25.

This show has been a staple of the Sandglass artistic vision and a meaningful influence in the lineage and art of puppetry globally.

This performance is part of the annual Putney Craft Tour weekend. Tickets are $18, general admission and $16 for students and seniors. Seating is limited. Reserve your tickets in advance at info@sandglasstheater.org or by calling 802-387-4051. Reservations are payable by cash or check at the door. Sandglass Theater is an accessible theater at 17 Kimball Hill in Putney. Visit its website at www.sandglasstheater.org.

Nov. 25: Piano concert in Saxtons River

Pianist Helen von Tiesenhausen performs at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Main Street Arts, 37 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Born in Odessa, Russia, von Tiesenhausen left the country in 1943 with her mother, brother and grandparents due to World War II.

The family eventually found refuge in Austria, where von Tiesenhausen continued the piano lessons she had begun at age 5 in Russia.

Her concert will incorporate music with a reflection back on her childhood in Russia and her lifelong career as a pianist. The program includes music by J.S. Bach, Brahms, Arthur Rubinstein, Rachmaninoff, Chopin and Aram Katchaturian. Soprano Aljan LaRock Beer joins Tiesenhausen for Schubert’s Ave Maria.

Coffee, tea and desserts will be available during the program. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Contacting MSA at 802-869-2960, info@mainstreetarts.org or online at mainstreetarts.org for more information.