Chester Chatter: Lively summers at Tater Hill C.C.

By Ruthie Douglas

©2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

For 16 summers I works at Tater Hill Country Club as the food and liquor manager.

We put on many banquets and weddings, and local folks showed up to lend a hand for these events. Some Friday and Saturday nights we held dances with a live band and it took three of us to manage the bar.

When Stratto n Mountain held the Volvo Tennis Tournament, some of the players with time off would come to Tater Hill for a round of golf and lunch. One day, John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal came by. McEnroe came into the kitchen to tell me that we had served him the best cheeseburger he had ever eaten.

Tater Hill also opened for three winters for cross country skiing, and quite a number of famous folks came by then as well.

The guests at Tater Hill were great people. Some were summer folks from down country who played golf every day. Many were teachers. How they loved to listen to me talk with my strong Vermont twang. And when I talked about the “door yard,” going “up the road a piece,” working “till the cows come home,” well it just cracked them up.

These folks liked the simple, laid-back ways of Vermont life. I have many memories of those days, some of the happiest of my life.

Here and there

Over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house is what many folks in and around Chester did for Thanksgiving dinner with their families.

Asta Spafford celebrated her birthday with a treat from her son Gunnar: a weeklong visit with Gunnar and his family in Washington, D.C.

Judy Henning is enjoying a holiday visit from her granddaughter Amanda Jenkins, husband Derrick and their son Dylan from Maryland.

Susan Kibbe’s mother Janet Moloney from New Jersey is spending time helping Susan get settled in her new home and shared Thanksgiving Day.

Chester’s village Green decorated for the holidays is just beautiful. We are so lucky to have a group of volunteers doing this work.

The Chester American Legion’s Sons of the Legion Turkey Raffle was most successful. Fifteen turkeys were raffled off as were many other prizes.

This week’s trivia question: What country produces the most maple syrup?



Answer to last week’s trivia question: The last year that school was held at Chester High School was 1969 . Oops. Deb is correct. 1970.



Street Talk



Will you do any Christmas shopping online?