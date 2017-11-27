Christmas events: Dec. 2 through Dec. 3, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Dec. 2: Christmas in Weston events

Christmas in Weston is a daylong family celebration that ushers in the holiday season for the mountain communities. The event attracts those looking for a traditional Vermont winter experience as well as holiday sale opportunities. It is also an opportunity to help a local charity, since funds raised through donations, raffle and food sales at designated vendors will go to Just Neighbors.

Just Neighbors is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to providing short-term assistance to local people who are experiencing a sudden and overwhelming challenge in their living situations for residents in Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, South Londonderry, Peru, Weston, Winhall and Windham.

Here is the activity schedule for the day:

8:01–10:33 a.m.: Breakfast at the Colonial House Inn, Route 100 S.

11 a.m.: Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks served by the Weston Fire Co. on the Green; horse-drawn wagon rides in the parking lot behind the Vermont Country Store and Walker Farm; support Just Neighbors by buying treats at the Weston Women’s Club holiday cookie sale at Weston Playhouse.

11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Crafts, hot chocolate and baked goods at the Little School

11 a.m.– 2:30 p.m.: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the Vermont Country Store

11 a.m–3 p.m.: Taylor Farm Petting Zoo behind the Bryant House; tour the Farrar Mansur House Museum and Mill and decorate cookies at an open hearth with warm apple cider; visit the Weston Mill and watch a corn-grinding demo. Weather permitting.

11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.: Special Holiday Luncheon at the Bryant House Restaurant; Gingerbread Contest with children, adults and professional categories of judging at Weston Playhouse Theater Company’s Walker Farm

11:30 a.m.: Donkey and Carlo and Donkey It’s Snowing read by David Bonanno at the Village Green Gallery

11 a.m.–4 p.m.: Quilt display from local artisans at the Weston Playhouse

Noon–2 p.m.: Soup and chili available in Weston Playhouse lobby

2–4 p.m.: Vermont beer and cheese tasting at the Inn at Weston

Noon and 2:30 p.m.: Magician shows at the Weston Playhouse Theater Company’s Walker Farm

12:45–1:15 p.m.: Reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas at Wilder Memorial Library

1–3 p.m.: Taylor Farm cheese tasting at the Vermont Country Store

1:15–2 p.m.: Reading of A Christmas Carol by Munson Hicks at Walker Farm with community and WPTC members.

2:15–3 p.m.: Caroling at the Church on the Hill

3:30–3:45 p.m.: Little School students sing at the Walker Farm and greet Santa

4 p.m.: Visitors walk to the Green for caroling and the lighting of the Weston Village Green Christmas tree

5:30 p.m.: Special Christmas Dinner with a Night of Christmas Music at the Inn at Weston

Dec. 2: St. Luke’s holds annual Tea & Sale

One of the most festive events of Chester’s Overture to Christmas is the St. Luke’s Christmas Tea and Sale at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Willard Hall at 313 Main St. in Chester.

Light sandwiches and sweets will be served along with coffee, tea or hot-spiced cider. For $8, visitors can fill their plate (more than once) and meet with friends.

Beforehand or after lunch, the public can shop at Grandma’s Attic for collectibles, handmade ornaments and Christmas decorations, or purchase some baked goodies from the Bake Table.

Quilted pieces, painted items, candles and other crafts and art will be on sale. Visit www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org for directions and information.

Dec. 2 & 3: Inndulgence Tour of Vermont Inns

For this second annual Inndulgence Tour, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, you’ll get to visit more than 10 unique inns in the Okemo region, enjoying holiday decorations and wonderfully inn-dulgent treats at each.

Many inns have gift shops and cash bars. Tickets are $20 but the deadline for discounted tickets ($15) has been extended to Nov. 30. Contact Julie at 802 226 7744 or stop by Golden Stage Inn, 399 Depot St., in Proctorsville.

Dec. 2: Holiday fest & wreath workshop in Jamaica

Get in the holiday spirit with the first annual Holiday Fest and Wreath Workshop hosted by the Jamaica Community Arts Council.

The event takes place 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Jamaica Town Hall, 3735 Vermont Route 30 in Jamaica. The festival will include many activities and photo opportunities. Create a holiday wreath at the workshop table or purchase a locally made decorated artisan wreath. Sing carols and enjoy live music with the Merry Pranksters bluegrass band. Attend the lighting the Town Tree at 5:30 p.m. on the Green.

Prizes donated by local businesses will be raffled, including a fresh cut tree, restaurant gift certificate, food and holiday items. Sign up at the DandK store for the cookie swap with local bakers. Enjoy homemade refreshments, bring a new unwrapped toy to donate, or make a fun project at the kids’ craft area.

There is a $23 fee for the wreaths. Larger wreaths are available. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/303991266763273/.

Dec. 3: Victorian Home and Cookie Tour in Chester

The first annual Christmas Victorian Home and Cookie Tour, part of Chester’s Overture to Christmas festivities, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 along Main Street in Chester. Visitors can tour portions of nine homes along the milelong walk of this historic Victorian town and sample homemade cookies at each.

Visitors can also tour the newly opened Hearse House Museum, at the entrance to Brookside Cemetery, and learn about interesting historic practices of 100 years ago.

Passports, which include descriptions of each home, cookie recipes and a decorative cookie bag, are available at Phoenix Books Misty Valley. Passports are $5 per person and must be brought to each home to gain access.

Dec. 3: Winhall Community Center holds tree lighting, Santa visit

Attend Winhall Community Arts Center’s Tree Lighting for Santa, caroling, cookies and cocoa at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Winhall Memorial Library at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Call 802-297-9741 or email winhallcommunityartscenter@gmail.com for more information.

The library is also holding an Ornament Fundraiser. Ornaments are available with a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the children’s non-fiction collection. Stop in to see the decorations. Visit its website at www.winhallmemoriallibrary.org.

Dec. 3: Grafton Christmas events

The Town of Grafton will hold its Christmas events on the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3 with the majority of the festivities happening on Sunday.

Note: Event times in bold take place on Saturday and Sunday Dec. 2 & 3



10 a.m. Community Service at the Grafton Church. All are welcome

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Dec. 2 & 3 Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Grafton Church. Homemade holiday goods galore! Fresh food available made by the Church available on both days

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Horse-drawn hay rides through the Grafton Village

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec 2 & 3 Grafton Fire & Rescue Christmas Tree Sale | Phelps Barn

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec 2 & 3 Visit Grafton Historical Society for wreaths, swags, holiday outdoor/indoor decorations & books

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Nature Museum offering crafts program and 10% discount in the gift shop

10 – 11 a.m. Kid’s cookie decorating activity at MKT: Grafton

11:15 a.m. Santa arrives on the fire truck to the Grafton Public Library for a meet and greet

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Your favorite holiday stories read every 30 minutes at the Grafton Public Library

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Turner Interpretive Center will be open serving Turner family’s Christmas treat to all

2 p.m. Christmas stories with Bill Toomey, storyteller extraordinaire, at the Grafton Public Library

3 p.m. Grafton Cornet Band performs at the Grafton Church

3:30 p.m. Bellows Falls High School Choral Group performs at the Grafton Church. Following the concert,

the choral group will lead carolers to the Grafton Public Library for the annual tree lighting ceremony

4:30 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony at the Grafton Public Library. Santa will hand out candy canes to kids

5 – 6 p.m. Refreshments & Gathering at The Grafton Inn